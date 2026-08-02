Wheels are better than heels!

My nephew Nico Webster is trying to buy his first car, and he needs a little help. So his family and friends are going to pool contributions toward his goal. He has arranged a good deal for a used car.





I can tell you from personal experience that having a car is a game changer. Nico will be able to get a job, and get to school, and athletic events, but more importantly chics dig dudes with cars! If you don't have a car meeting girls is next to impossible. :)





Would you help here if you can? Thanks.



