Wheeler's Children's Book Publishing Fund!

Hello! My name is Scott A. Wheeler from Houston, Texas, and I need fundraising help trying to get money to start crafting and creating a popular children's book successful enterprise!

I would appreciate any donations large or small to reach my goal, and that of my family; of creating a successful children's book franchise, and beyond into merchandise, tv shows, and even feature films!

Thank you all so much for your time and attention, and your donations to help get my creative ideas rolling into the future of success.

God bless and best of Success!

Scott A. Wheeler



