WHAT IF IT WAS YOU?

What if it was you who needed help getting out of a hole you never imagined you’d find yourself in?

What if it was you doing everything you knew how to do to make ends meet, but somehow, with every step forward, you felt yourself sinking deeper into the quicksand?

What if it was you trying to support your family, trying to keep going, trying to hold everything together—while quietly realizing you simply don’t have the resources to stay above water?

What if it was you lying awake at night wondering how you’re going to make it all work?

What if it was you who desperately needed help…

but couldn’t bring yourself to ask?

Maybe because you knew everyone else had struggles too.

Maybe because asking for help felt like admitting defeat.

Or maybe because somewhere along the way, you started believing that your problems weren’t important enough—that you weren’t worthy enough to be the person someone reached out to save.

What if it was you?

There is a woman—a sister in Christ—who needs that hand right now.

When I told her that I wanted to do this fundraiser for her, she told me:

“There are much bigger and better causes than me.”

I don’t believe that.

I don’t believe we have to measure someone’s suffering against someone else’s before deciding whether they’re worthy of help.

She matters.

And maybe one of the most powerful things we can do as the Body of Christ is remind someone who feels like they’re drowning that they are still worth reaching for.

The goal of this fundraiser is bigger than paying a few bills.

I want to help pull her completely out of the quicksand.

I want to relieve the financial weight that is pulling her under, take care of the immediate burdens in front of her, and give her enough breathing room to rebuild—to get her feet underneath her again and stand firmly on solid ground.

And I can’t do that alone.

But maybe we can.

$10.

$20.

$50.

$100.

One person can’t necessarily change someone’s circumstances.

But hundreds of people choosing to reach down together can.

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2

Her identity and the details of her circumstances will remain private for now because protecting her dignity matters to me. This isn’t about exposing someone’s hardest season.

It’s about loving her through it.

So before you scroll past this, I’m asking you to consider one thing:

What if it was you?





Today, we get the opportunity to be that hand.

Let’s show one woman that she matters.

Let’s show her what the Body of Christ can look like when we truly carry one another’s burdens.

Let’s help her breathe again.

Let’s help her stand again.

And let’s remind her that she was never meant to carry all of this alone.

🤍 Watertown and beyond—let’s come together and pull one of our own back onto solid ground.



