Honduras Missions Trip Warriors For His Glory

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $450
Warriors For His Glory Is Going Global! 🌍✝️
We are excited to announce that Warriors For His Glory is going on a mission trip to Honduras this summer, from June 24 - July 1, and we need your help to make it a success! 🙏🏼
During this mission, we will:
How your donations will be used:
Matthew 28:18-20 reminds us of the Great Commission: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you...” 🌎✨
You can make a difference! Even a $20 donation will help bring us one step closer to impacting lives, sharing Christ’s love, and answering the call to serve. 🙌🏼
Every contribution counts—together, we are making a global impact! 🌍❤️
👉🏼 Donate now and help us be the hands and feet of Jesus in Honduras. 🙏🏼
how can i ever thank you for introducing me to Jesus helping me quit drinking nd fixing my marriage?????? you are the best dude and you are always so honest and say it how it is bro i hope you helps lots of peoples on this trip
My wife turned me onto your videos and I'm looking to sign up for your men's event conference this fall. I love your straight talk, pushing back on religious ceremony, and focusing on relationship. You speak to me and I hope you keep it up. Hopefully I can make the trip in January with you to head back to Honduras!
Your videos have changed my life and it's the least I could do if it keeps you posting them! (By the way, I prayed the other day and asked Jesus in my heart when you led in that prayer on your video.)
Thanks for all your group does, I know it has touched my family's life and you continue to pour into me!
Have been amazed watching your leadership and growth the last year. Your daily videos are inspiring and so practical and helpful!
