Honduras Missions Trip Warriors For His Glory

Warriors For His Glory Is Going Global! 🌍✝️

We are excited to announce that Warriors For His Glory is going on a mission trip to Honduras this summer, from June 24 - July 1, and we need your help to make it a success! 🙏🏼

During this mission, we will:

🌟 Build relationships and lay the groundwork for our follow up 2026 men's mission trip, ensuring lasting connections and preparation for a larger outreach.

🏥 Provide vital maintenance and repairs for a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in La Saba, offering life-saving care for the tiniest and most vulnerable babies.

💬 Provide Evangelical leadership and share the love of Christ with the people of Trujillo, leading worship, prayer, and uplifting community events.

How your donations will be used:

💰 $2,500 will cover trip costs for the team.

🛠️ $1,500 will go toward supplies to support the NICU in La Saba and the people of Trujillo.

📅 $1,500 will be used to prepare for our 2026 mission trip, ensuring we are ready to impact more lives.

Matthew 28:18-20 reminds us of the Great Commission: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you...” 🌎✨

You can make a difference! Even a $20 donation will help bring us one step closer to impacting lives, sharing Christ’s love, and answering the call to serve. 🙌🏼

Every contribution counts—together, we are making a global impact! 🌍❤️

👉🏼 Donate now and help us be the hands and feet of Jesus in Honduras. 🙏🏼