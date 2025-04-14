Honduras Missions Trip Warriors For His Glory

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $450

Campaign created by Todd Woodfill

Campaign funds will be received by Todd Woodfill

Warriors For His Glory Is Going Global! 🌍✝️

We are excited to announce that Warriors For His Glory is going on a mission trip to Honduras this summer, from June 24 - July 1, and we need your help to make it a success! 🙏🏼

During this mission, we will:

  • 🌟 Build relationships and lay the groundwork for our follow up 2026 men's mission trip, ensuring lasting connections and preparation for a larger outreach.
  • 🏥 Provide vital maintenance and repairs for a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in La Saba, offering life-saving care for the tiniest and most vulnerable babies.
  • 💬 Provide Evangelical leadership and share the love of Christ with the people of Trujillo, leading worship, prayer, and uplifting community events.

How your donations will be used:

  • 💰 $2,500 will cover trip costs for the team.
  • 🛠️ $1,500 will go toward supplies to support the NICU in La Saba and the people of Trujillo.
  • 📅 $1,500 will be used to prepare for our 2026 mission trip, ensuring we are ready to impact more lives.

Matthew 28:18-20 reminds us of the Great Commission: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you...” 🌎✨

You can make a difference! Even a $20 donation will help bring us one step closer to impacting lives, sharing Christ’s love, and answering the call to serve. 🙌🏼

Every contribution counts—together, we are making a global impact! 🌍❤️

👉🏼 Donate now and help us be the hands and feet of Jesus in Honduras. 🙏🏼

John
$ 200.00 USD
11 minutes ago

how can i ever thank you for introducing me to Jesus helping me quit drinking nd fixing my marriage?????? you are the best dude and you are always so honest and say it how it is bro i hope you helps lots of peoples on this trip

Rick R
$ 25.00 USD
18 minutes ago

My wife turned me onto your videos and I'm looking to sign up for your men's event conference this fall. I love your straight talk, pushing back on religious ceremony, and focusing on relationship. You speak to me and I hope you keep it up. Hopefully I can make the trip in January with you to head back to Honduras!

Jorge
$ 25.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Your videos have changed my life and it's the least I could do if it keeps you posting them! (By the way, I prayed the other day and asked Jesus in my heart when you led in that prayer on your video.)

Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
24 minutes ago

Thanks for all your group does, I know it has touched my family's life and you continue to pour into me!

James C
$ 150.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Have been amazed watching your leadership and growth the last year. Your daily videos are inspiring and so practical and helpful!

