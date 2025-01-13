West Coast Theater Arts Spring Play

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by West Coast Theater Arts Inc.
My name is Julia Kayhan-Amalu, the director of the show, and I am fundraising for West Coast Theater Arts' Production!
We want everyone to be able to experience the magic of being in a theater production, regardless of financial position, and so keep the cost to sign up very low. Additionally, we want everyone to be able to have the opportunity to watch a theater production, so our shows are free for the community to attend.
Because of this we depend on your donations to make our shows a success.
Money we raise will be used for the following:
*Student Scholarships
*Facility rental fees
*Sound equipment
*Purchasing props and materials to create props
The casts of my shows and I thank you for your support, and hope to see you at one of our upcoming performances!
