West Coast Theater Arts Spring Play

My name is Julia Kayhan-Amalu, the director of the show, and I am fundraising for West Coast Theater Arts' Production!

We want everyone to be able to experience the magic of being in a theater production, regardless of financial position, and so keep the cost to sign up very low. Additionally, we want everyone to be able to have the opportunity to watch a theater production, so our shows are free for the community to attend.

Because of this we depend on your donations to make our shows a success.



Money we raise will be used for the following:



*Student Scholarships

*Facility rental fees

*Sound equipment



*Purchasing props and materials to create props



The casts of my shows and I thank you for your support, and hope to see you at one of our upcoming performances!