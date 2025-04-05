The Karris ' life change

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $235
My husband Steven is terminally sick and out of work. I am working, but only making enough to cover essential bills and rent is now and has been out of our reach. In order to have a roof over our heads and a home for our dogs, we need to come up with $2200 by April 17 in order to not be evicted. The rest of the money raised would go for medications, groceries gas and possibly towards a different place of residence that would be cheaper that we can afford with only my income. Any help is appreciated. And we also appreciate any prayers for our situation.
I wished I could do more. ❤️ I hope those helps lessen the burden at least a little.
I love you. Don't have the most but you two are the cutest and sweetest little lalas. wah wah wah
