Supporting the Welter Family

Dear family and friends,

Daniel and Stephanie Welter very recently received the difficult news that Daniel’s chondrosarcoma has metastasized to his left lung.

As many of you may recall, Daniel underwent two extensive surgeries in 2017 at Mayo Clinic to remove a large chondrosarcoma tumor in his sacrum area. The surgery was expected to significantly impair his ability to walk — if not outright paralyze the lower half of his body. Although he has partial paralysis in some of the lower extremities of his body and complete paralysis in other lower extremities of his body, he can still miraculously walk and was able to return to work running his flooring and tiling business.

God is good. He has helped Daniel and Stephanie through this storm once before, and they remain confident and hopeful that He will again.

Above all, Daniel and Stephanie ask that you please pray for them — for peace, for comfort, and for Daniel’s complete healing, so he can live to raise his two daughters (11 and 4). Ask others to pray for them as well.

Many of you gave so generously of your time, talents and treasure in 2017 when Daniel was first diagnosed. Daniel and Stephanie have never forgotten this, and remain immeasurably grateful to you all.

Although specific treatment plans and a timeline are still being worked out by Daniel’s doctors, this diagnosis will present new disruptions and financial burdens in their lives. There are other health concerns that will also need to be addressed and require some type of treatment along with the treatment for chondrosarcoma.

I have set this page up for them to help provide some financial relief during this time. Every appointment, consultation and treatment will be time away from work. Daniel is self-employed so he has no paid leave and Stephanie is a stay-at-home, homeschooling mom. In your charity, please consider making a donation.

Most of all, keep them in your prayers, and we will keep you updated as we learn more. Updates will be posted on Daniel’s CaringBridge site

Please consider sharing a link to this page to help spread the word. If you would prefer to mail a donation, please email anthony.gockowski@gmail.com for an address.

Thank you!