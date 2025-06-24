Supporting the Welter Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $15,400
Dear family and friends,
Daniel and Stephanie Welter very recently received the difficult news that Daniel’s chondrosarcoma has metastasized to his left lung.
As many of you may recall, Daniel underwent two extensive surgeries in 2017 at Mayo Clinic to remove a large chondrosarcoma tumor in his sacrum area. The surgery was expected to significantly impair his ability to walk — if not outright paralyze the lower half of his body. Although he has partial paralysis in some of the lower extremities of his body and complete paralysis in other lower extremities of his body, he can still miraculously walk and was able to return to work running his flooring and tiling business.
God is good. He has helped Daniel and Stephanie through this storm once before, and they remain confident and hopeful that He will again.
Above all, Daniel and Stephanie ask that you please pray for them — for peace, for comfort, and for Daniel’s complete healing, so he can live to raise his two daughters (11 and 4). Ask others to pray for them as well.
Many of you gave so generously of your time, talents and treasure in 2017 when Daniel was first diagnosed. Daniel and Stephanie have never forgotten this, and remain immeasurably grateful to you all.
Although specific treatment plans and a timeline are still being worked out by Daniel’s doctors, this diagnosis will present new disruptions and financial burdens in their lives. There are other health concerns that will also need to be addressed and require some type of treatment along with the treatment for chondrosarcoma.
I have set this page up for them to help provide some financial relief during this time. Every appointment, consultation and treatment will be time away from work. Daniel is self-employed so he has no paid leave and Stephanie is a stay-at-home, homeschooling mom. In your charity, please consider making a donation.
Most of all, keep them in your prayers, and we will keep you updated as we learn more. Updates will be posted on Daniel’s CaringBridge site
Please consider sharing a link to this page to help spread the word. If you would prefer to mail a donation, please email anthony.gockowski@gmail.com for an address.
Thank you!
Thinking of you guys and praying for you regularly. May the Lord hold you close, and may you feel His embrace. Betty and Wes Matras
Our love and prayers for you in this journey of faith and trust. For the salvation of souls!
Praying for full recovery as well as strength and peace for your family!
May God bless your family and all St. Anne's, too
Prayers for healing and strength!
God’s blessings on you and your little family Stephanie and Daniel. He hears our prayers.💛
We love you.
You are in my prayers!
Dear Daniel, Stephanie and Family, We are keeping you in our prayers! May the Lord completely heal Daniel, may all your needs be met during this difficult time. Terry and Julie Mahr and Family
Prayers and thoughts for Daniel and his beautiful family!
