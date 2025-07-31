In Loving Memory of Phuong

Dear friends, family, and church community,

Many of you are aware of the sudden and tragic passing of my beloved sister-in-law, Phuong on July 27, 2025. She was a devoted wife to my brother Andrew and a deeply loving mother to their two young sons, Luther and Xavier.

Phuong's passing has left a hole in all of our hearts — especially in the lives of her boys, who are now facing life without their beautiful, kind, and faithful mother. As you can imagine, this loss has been devastating and completely unexpected.

I’m setting up this fundraiser to help ease the burden on Andrew during this incredibly difficult time. These funds will go toward covering funeral expenses, giving him some peace of mind so he can focus on caring for his sons and grieving without the added stress of this immediate unplanned cost.

Andrew would never ask for this himself, but I know so many of us are looking for a way to show our love and support. If you feel led to give — whether a little or a lot — please know it will make a real difference. Whether or not you are in a position to contribute, your prayers are the most important thing you can contribute to my dear brother and nephews at this time.

Thank you for surrounding this family with your prayers, love, and generosity as they begin the long road of healing. Let’s rally together as a community and remind them they are not alone.

With gratitude,

Alison "Ali" Hernández (née Lim)





2 Corinthians 1:3-5

[3] Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, [4] who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. [5] For as we share abundantly in Christ’s sufferings, so through Christ we share abundantly in comfort too.