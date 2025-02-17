Supporting the Cardiel Family

On Tuesday, February 11, Randy Cardiel, my cousin, had a HORRIFIC accident on the job leaving him with a back broken in TWO places. A bone was lodged in his spinal cord. He was transferred to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville where he underwent immediate surgery. It went well, but he is left with excruciating pain and some very serious side effects. He was moved from ICU 2 days ago, but is still on the trauma floor. He has a few medical hurdles he needs to cross before he can be moved to regular room.

They need some immediate help. First...pray that the pain recedes, the bladder begins working as it should and the nerves settle and reconnect the way God intended them to be. Second...Kim needs a hotel room where she can rest and shower and get good meals.

The future is very unknown, but right now, they need us to make the current trauma bearable. Any help would be appreciated.

