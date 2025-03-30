Supporting The Welk Family

Our family is struggling after receiving my Mom's diagnosis with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). It is a rare and fatal brain disorder, for which there is no cure.

This started a while back with small incidents of memory loss and confusion. Then a few weeks ago, she started having trouble recalling basic information or doing basic tasks. We thought it was just because of all the stress she was under but to be on the safe side, she saw a doctor and got an MRI, which ended up coming back abnormal. Then on 3/24, she was still having issues and went to the emergency room. They admitted her and ran a lot of different tests. After getting results back, doctors were still struggling to pinpoint what was going on, meanwhile, she was getting worse in the hospital. Then finally, we were told that she has CJD. She came home that Friday, but she is already starting to decline, losing mobility and function and having difficulty with speech. This news has been a shock for our family, and we are heartbroken.

My Mom is young, in her 50's. She is my best friend, and an amazing person. She has such a kind, loving, and giving heart. She has poured her heart into her family and friends, spreading joy to everyone around her. Throughout her life, she has been through many trials, but has stayed strong for her family and faithful to God.

Between the hospital bills, medical equipment, and likely hospice care to make her comfortable for the rest of her time with us, we anticipate the costs being high. My Dad has already been going through his own health issues, and will struggle to pay for all this on his own. We are asking for both prayers and financial assistance as we navigate the tough road ahead.