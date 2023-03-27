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Welfare & Support for Orphans in My Community

Goal₦1,000,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byKelvin Christopher

Welfare & Support for Orphans in My Community

Giving Orphans Hope, Care, and a Reason to Believe in Tomorrow

Dear Kind Supporter,


I am writing to ask for your support for children in my community who are growing up without the care and support that many of us are fortunate enough to experience.


Every child deserves to feel safe, valued, cared for, and hopeful about the future. Unfortunately, some children have lost one or both parents and must face circumstances that can make childhood much more difficult. They may need assistance with food, clothing, education, hygiene supplies, and other basic necessities.


This is why I am seeking support for a welfare initiative focused on helping orphans in my community.


The purpose of this effort is to provide practical assistance while reminding these children that their circumstances do not determine their worth or their future. We want to help provide necessities that can make everyday life a little easier and create an environment where children can continue learning, growing, and dreaming about what their future can become.


Funds raised will be directed toward essential needs such as food, clothing, school-related supplies, hygiene items, and other forms of appropriate support. Every contribution can help us reach more children and provide assistance where it is needed.


I believe that supporting a child is an investment in the future. A child who receives encouragement today may grow into someone who goes on to encourage and support others tomorrow.


You may wonder whether one contribution can really make a difference. The answer is yes. When many people each contribute what they can, those individual acts of kindness become a powerful source of support.

If you are able to contribute, I would be deeply grateful. If donating is not possible, simply sharing this appeal with friends, family, organizations, or others who may be interested can also help.


Thank you for caring enough to read this appeal. Your support can help provide more than material assistance—it can help communicate a message that every child deserves to be remembered, supported, and given hope.

Thank you.

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