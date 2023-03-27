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Welfare & Support for My Local Community

Goal₦25,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byKelvin Christopher

Welfare & Support for My Local Community

Supporting Our Community, One Person at a Time


Dear Kind Supporter,


I am writing to ask for your support for a community welfare initiative designed to assist people who may be experiencing financial hardship or difficult circumstances.


A strong community is one where people recognize that everyone can experience challenges at different points in life. Sometimes what a person needs is not charity in the traditional sense, but simply a helping hand at the right time.


This initiative is about providing that helping hand.


The funds raised will be used to support practical welfare activities within the local community. Depending on the needs identified and available resources, this may include food, clothing, educational materials, basic household supplies, and other forms of appropriate assistance.


My hope is to create an effort that brings people together around one simple principle: when we have the ability to help someone, we should consider doing so.


You do not need to make a large donation to participate. Every contribution can add to the collective effort. A small donation from one person, combined with another contribution from someone else, can eventually become meaningful assistance for several people.


If financial support is not possible for you, please consider sharing this appeal. Reaching the right person can be just as important as making a donation.


I believe communities are strengthened by compassion. When people know that others care about their wellbeing, difficult circumstances can become easier to face.


Thank you for considering supporting this initiative. Your generosity could help provide practical assistance to people in our local community and remind them that they are not alone.


Together, through kindness and cooperation, we can make a positive difference.


Thank you

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