Wedding Fundraiser

*A new Jewish home in the making.*





My son found his soulmate, and in less than 10 weeks they’re getting married.





It’s been a hard few years, in more ways than one, but watching him build this new chapter, with someone who makes him genuinely happy, has been one of the real bright spots for me. I always pictured being able to help him get started when this day came. But right now, I can’t do that the way I’d want to, and that’s a hard thing to admit.





There’s something powerful about a new Jewish couple starting their life together, building a bayit ne’eman b’Yisrael, one more home adding to the ancient fabric of Am Yisrael, and I want to help give them the strongest possible start.





So I’m asking our community to help me do for him what I wish I could do myself. Every amount donated goes toward the wedding and to give the couple a little bit of breathing room as they begin married life together; rent, setting up a home, the small costs that add up fast when you’re starting from scratch.





Asking isn’t easy. But I also know how generous people can be when it matters, and this matters to me more than I can say.





Thank you for reading this, and thank you in advance for helping send this young couple into their new life together with more simcha and less worry.