Help the Weaver Family with their Twin Birth!

Erik and Nikki Weaver are expecting twins in late October/early November 2025, a boy and a girl! They had no idea that twins were on the way until halfway through the pregnancy! Erik and Nikki are so incredibly grateful to the Lord for this blessing. In 2024, they experienced two miscarriages, so what a joyful surprise for them to now find out that healthy twins are on the way! There's no doubt that this was God's plan all along! He took something broken and made it into something beautiful.

Because of expecting twins, birth plans had to completely change. Erik and Nikki were planning on a birth center birth, just as they had with their daughter in 2023, but the birth center does not assist with twin births, due to twin pregnancies and births being considered "high risk." Nikki and the babies must instead be monitored closely at a maternal fetal medicine clinic, and the babies will be delivered in a hospital. This change in plans means a huge change in medical bills. Nikki doesn't have health insurance, but is a member of Samaritan Ministries. She'll receive $5,000 from other Samaritan Ministries members to put towards the cost of the maternity bills, and although the Weavers are thankful for that help, it is a small amount compared to what they'll owe for appointments and the hospital birth.

Through this joyful surprise, God is teaching Erik and Nikki a lot about reliance and trust in Him, as well as asking for and accepting the help of others - their brothers and sister in Christ. Will you prayerfully consider giving to help Erik and Nikki pay for their bills? They would also truly appreciate prayers for a continued healthy pregnancy, birth, and healthy babies!