Mission Rio 2026 Love In Action

We Are Not Ashamed of the Gospel World Outreach (WNWWO) is leading a missions trip to Rio de Janeiro on another adventure of faith Sept 11th -21st to minister the LOVE and LIFE of Christ! Part of our vision on this trip is to bring hope to families right where they live—in their neighborhoods and parks. We will partner with Light to the Nations Church (ILAN) founded and pastored by my good friends Philip and Renee Murdoch. This isn’t just any church; it’s one that believes in action beyond the walls of its sanctuary to reach out to those who are hurting.

We plan to do a mini-crusade outreach event with one of the ILAN church campuses at a local park, aiming to touch the lives of those living in the surrounding communities with love and prayer. We will also be involved in providing practical blessings like food packets distributed door-to-door with the Rio Dream Center. We will be able to minister to the needs of families in their homes.

Here's where you come in! We invite you to partner with us in prayer and finances for a harvest of souls. Your support isn't just about a park outreach and providing food; it's about showing love and compassion in action. Click the link to donate or share this post if you know someone touched by heart and compassion!

Thank you in advance for partnering with us and investing in changed lives through your Time in prayer for the trip and/or your Treasure through donations!

Que Deus te abençoe ricamente! (May God bless you richly!)

Bro. Claude



