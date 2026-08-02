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We want to have our second child at home! Help us!

Goal€2,800 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byMicaela Cifuentes Tridico

We want to have our second child at home! Help us!

Hi, my name is Micaela, and I’m raising funds to have our second child at home.

Ever since I got pregnant, my husband and I knew that having the baby at home was a must.

We’ve never left our first son alone without his mom. Our little one is 2 years old, and I decided a long time ago to stay home to take care of him.

I’m the one who’s always by his side to put him to sleep, and he’s not used to being alone.

We know he would suffer a lot if we were gone for three days—he wouldn’t be able to rest or feel at ease.

We believe in the importance of attachment—that our baby should be with his or her parents and not feel abandoned.

It’s a shame that public hospitals don’t allow mothers to balance motherhood with caring for multiple children. Little is said about including young children more in daily life; about not separating them from their parents; about strengthening the family unit; and about the bond with their parents. Furthermore, the current care provided to women in labor raises many questions due to the invasive methods used. As a result, I feel very insecure and afraid.

We live in a world where it’s normal for all babies to be sent to daycare early on, and after a while, they no longer miss their parents.

But has it always been this way? In the past, children grew up at the heart of a home, witnessing births, watching their parents work—they were involved in everything—and they grew up fully immersed in learning values such as suffering, hard work, true love, perseverance, and starting from scratch. We’re a young couple facing many very difficult new beginnings: a permanent home, our children, running the household as a stay-at-home mom… We don’t want to give up doing things the way they’ve always been done, nor do we want to sacrifice our freedom.

If you agree that children should stay close to their parents and not be separated from their families during such normal life events as childbirth, then you’re on our side.

My name is Micaela; I’m 26 years old, and my husband is a strong, hardworking man.

This is the story of how we want to build our family with God as our foundation.

Please, will you help us?



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