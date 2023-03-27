We urgently need your help before the end of this weekend.

Our rescue space is currently caring for 20 dogs who depend on us for food, shelter, medicine, veterinary treatment, and daily care. For many of them, this is the only safe place they have.

But right now, we are facing a serious financial emergency.

We need to raise €5,300 as quickly as possible to cover rent, food, medication, veterinary care, cleaning supplies, and the basic expenses required to keep this space running.

Our deadline is this weekend.

If we cannot raise enough money in time, we may no longer be able to maintain the space and provide everything these 20 dogs need.

That is why we are asking for immediate help.

If around 130 people donate just $50, we can reach approximately $6,500. After conversion to Brazilian reais, this would give us enough to cover the most urgent expenses and provide some financial breathing room for unexpected treatments and emergencies.

We know $50 is not possible for everyone, and that is completely okay.

A donation of $5, $10, $20, or any amount can make a real difference.

Every contribution can help buy food.

Every contribution can help pay for medicine.

Every contribution can help keep a roof over their heads.

Every contribution can help us continue caring for these 20 dogs.

Please do not think that your donation is too small to matter. When many people come together, small donations can become something life-changing.

We are asking you from the heart: please help us reach this goal before the weekend ends.

And if you cannot donate, please share this campaign with your friends, family, church, community, or social media. Sharing can be just as important, because it may reach the person who can help us keep this rescue space alive.

These dogs cannot ask for help themselves.

So today, we are asking for them.

Please help us keep this safe space open.

Please help us continue feeding them, treating them, and protecting them.

Please help us reach €5,300 before this weekend is over.

Thank you for every donation, every prayer, and every share.