Allegor's Cancer Treatment Costs

Our beloved brother, Allegor Padernal, was rocked with a cancer diagnosis on September 18, 2023. Without question, the battle has been an intense physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual storm, full of discouraging and depressing days of darkness, as well as hope-filled moments of faith-building encounters with love from on high! The journey been rough on the family, but they know and believe from the depths of their souls, the battle belongs to their Lord! The Padernals have been blessed with cost-free medications, but the cost for the chemo and radiation treatments have taken a serious toll on their finances. They need help, and are reluctant to ask hardworking people such as yourselves, for help to raise money to offset the cost for Allegor's cancer treatments.

So we, as a community of faith and family, ask for help on their behalf. As your heart is prompted, please join us in this endeavor! A love offering of any amount for this beautiful family is greatly appreciated and greatly helps! Thank you so much, in advance! You are tremendously appreciated!

Jesus bless you all,

~ Lovers of the Padernal Family