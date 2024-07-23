Campaign Image

Watson Independence Day Celebration

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $475

Campaign created by John Watson

Campaign funds will be received by Johnathan Watson

Watson Independence Day Celebration

All funds will be used to cover the costs of this annual event. 

“... [I]t will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more. You will think me transported with Enthusiasm but I am not. I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure, that it will cost Us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these States. Yet through all the Gloom I can see the Rays of ravishing Light and Glory. I can see that the End is more than worth all the Means. And that Posterity will tryumph in that Days Transaction, even altho We should rue it, which I trust in God We shall not.”

- John Adams in a letter to his wife, Abigail on July 3rd, 1776

Recent Donations
Ann
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Great show. Thanks so much for your hard work and hospitality

Beeson Family
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Doug Watkins
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Kris J
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Mishka Velet
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Karl Watkins
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

