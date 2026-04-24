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Build Wat Khmer Community Center

Goal$830,000 USD
Raised$99 USD

Fundraiser created byThach Ngon

Build Wat Khmer Community Center

🌟 **Our Journey to Build Community** 🌟

This community center is more than bricks and mortar; it’s about preserving heritage and fostering peace in every heart it touches.

We've faced significant hurdles like any other project—funding being one of them. We need $830,000 to complete construction of the community center, as well as Killing Fields Museum to be housed within. Killing Fields Museum will be built to remember the nearly 2 million Cambodians who lost their lives in the infamous "killing fields" of Cambodia made famous by the book and movie. Every dollar counts, especially when it comes from the heart, not just out of pockets but out of a deep-rooted desire for our community to thrive. This center is about more than what meets the eye; it’s about creating a haven where our children can explore their heritage, heal from traumas shared by generations, and celebrate triumphs together under one roof.

**You might be wondering how you fit into this story.** Your support means everything to us—to see your donations trickle in as we inch closer to completion is like adding the final drops of water that fill a well-needed oasis. It’s not just about donating; it's about being part of something bigger, lending strength and hope to our community when times are tough or uncertain.

Imagine joining hands with us—not virtually but literally—in making this dream a reality. Imagine the first child who will find solace in its walls after facing hardships that we can barely comprehend as adults. Picture them smiling again because they finally have a space where their culture is celebrated and preserved, just like how it should be for every Khmer family.

Your contribution could help us host youth programs, workshops, or even the first grand celebration of our community's rich history in that sacred ground once we unlock its doors to welcome all who seek refuge from life’s storms within its embrace. Every dollar counts because each one brings us closer to fulfilling a promise made by generations before and laying foundations for futures yet born.

If you feel the heartbeat of Wat Kampuchea Krom, if you see yourself or someone you know finding comfort in these hallowed halls, please consider supporting this cause that is larger than life itself—it’s about preserving hope against all odds. Your support means more than money; it's a testament to love and solidarity within our community.

Let’s build something beautiful together! 💖

#WatKampucheaKrom #CommunityCenter #PreservingHeritage #BuildingHope

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