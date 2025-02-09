Support For Skinner Family

Hi, my name is Robert. Our water heater went out, and after efforts made to fix it, no luck. I called someone out for a quote, and it was outrageous, so I had a few friends help me source a water heater and a company to install it, and got the cost down as low as I can go. It's going to cost at least $1200 in order to get the water heater and have it installed. I only have maybe $75-$100 that is any form of emergency funds. Credit cards are maxed out from rough ecomony over the last couple of years. I have 4 kids and a wife and at the moment we are driving to friends and family houses to shower. but that fuel costs is starting to add up quick. I work full time and my income just covers the bills with the occasional $20 left over. Need help getting hot water back in our home. I have MS which I don't talk about much because I would rather not. I really need the help getting hot water back in our home any support you could offer would mean the world to our young family. When I get back on my feet a bit I will pay it forward to the next person in need. I feel like I am rambling now just need some support, thank you for taking the time. If you cannot give anything I understand prayers are welcomed. Thank you and God Bless.