Keep Ponies Galloping Help Drill the Well

🌿🐴💧

One crisp fall morning, with golden leaves tumbling across the drive, I stood with my kids—ages 7 to 20—watching our newest foals stretch their legs in the morning light. The ponies were getting ready for their next festival, the kids were chattering about school, and for a moment, everything felt just right.

Then the water stopped.

Two years ago, our original well collapsed in a sand pocket and had to be redrilled. It wasn’t easy, but we got through it with a new setup and a solid filter system. Life on the land has a way of humbling you—but we bounced back.

Last month, that second well failed completely.

No water for the ponies. No water for the kids. No water for the everyday routines that keep this whole thing running.

We had no choice but to act fast. The only option was to drill deeper—and deeper turned out to be 1,030 feet through rock and iron ore. It came with a price tag of $50,000, but walking away wasn’t on the table. This isn’t just our home—it’s the heart of everything we do.

Pony Go Round brings joy and connection to families across the Northwest. From birthday parties to nursing homes, school visits to small-town fairs, our ponies show up with ears forward and hearts open. They create magic—and they need clean water to keep doing it.

If you’ve ever smiled watching a child meet a pony for the first time, or felt the calm that comes from brushing one after a long day—then you already know why this matters.

This well isn’t just about water. It’s about keeping these little hooves moving, about giving rescue ponies a purpose, and about keeping our family-run business alive so we can continue showing up for yours.

If you can give, thank you. If you can share, we’re grateful. Every drop helps. 💧

Let’s keep the ponies galloping, together. 🐎💕