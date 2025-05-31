Help Newton with his hospital bills

Newton Tobiko is Pro-Life Global's Kenyan National Leader and is currently in his first year of law school at the University of Nairobi. Over the past two years, Newton has trained 12,500 students and leaders, challenging them to be lifesavers and personally helped over 100 women to choose life, like his mother did for him over 20 years ago.

Recently, Newton was hit by a bike while walking on the side of the road. Suffering a deep head wound, he fell unconscious and his phone was stolen, leading to thief of the mobile money on his phone (about $720). Newton is currently recovering with his family in his Masai village, but needs prayers that he will fully heal without any side effects. He also has outstanding medical bills of $200 (25,000 Kenyan Shillings) that he is unable to pay. Your gift to Newton, a self-proclaimed warrior for life, will help him to be able to save many more lives!