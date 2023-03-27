Warm Hearts, Warm Clothes for Rural Children

In many isolated rural communities, families work tirelessly every day just to put food on the table. For many of these families, basic essentials, like sturdy, weather-appropriate clothing, are a luxury they simply cannot afford. Children often brave cold winters without warm coats or boots, and hot summers without proper light clothing or sun protection.





Growing up in a rural area shouldn't mean growing up without basic necessities. We are launching this fundraiser to purchase and deliver durable, seasonal clothing packages to children in underserved rural regions.





Your donation will help provide winter essentials like warm coats, thermal layers, boots, beanies, and gloves to keep kids warm during harsh weather. We'll also provide durable trousers, everyday shirts, and sturdy footwear designed for active, outdoor play. Brand-new, properly fitting clothes help kids feel confident and cared for.





Thank you for standing with these children and their families.