wanting to leave our home

I'm the older sibling of my two other siblings, three of us suffer mentally here to the point that some of us have $uc1dal thoughts, but we got each other and I'm trying my best to comfort my siblings but the ideology in this country is slowly killing us ,we want a place where we can be ourselves with less judgement around,this fund will help us alot to move from the country and help us doing our future plans.

I'm responsible adult myself (20 years old) and I'm working with all I got to save money but it's very difficult me and my younger sister (19 year's old) works to the point of exhaustion just to leave this place,my brother still a minor but he tries his best to help us financially.





we need your help please to achieve to this dream...we just wish to leave to better and safer place .



