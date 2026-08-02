Walking where Jesus Walked

Matt and I am beyond excited to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to the Holy Land in ISRAEL!!! March 2027 we, along with some of our church family, get to experience the bible in person in Israel. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for years and now we have the opportunity!

Imagine walking down the ancient paths where Jesus walked, standing in the quiet ruins of Capernaum where He taught. Experiencing the awe of Jerusalem, Floating on the Sea of Galilee and reflecting on Scripture RIGHT WHERE IT HAPPENED!!

I know it will be an experience we will never forget and it will surely deepen our faith in ways I cannot fully express. I cannot wait to experience and learn about their culture and the way they see and understand God.





Any support, whether through prayer or a financial contribution, helps make this dream a reality. Thank you so much for supporting us on this incredible spiritual journey in Israel!



