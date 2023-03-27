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Walk With Alicia

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Walk With Alicia

Goal$16,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlicia Smith

Walk With Alicia

Dear friends,

As many of you may or may not know, I have had mobility issues most of my life: from being born without a hip joint and corrective surgeries to degenerative osteoarthritis since the age of 12 to my current situation of slowly losing my ability to walk. Those who know me, know my love of ministry and dancing. Even through the constant pain that I endured, dance was my joy and my form of prayer and praise and actively serving others through ministry has been what keeps me going. That season seems to have come to an end.

However, I have become aware of a treatment involving stem cell therapy and this has given me hope of not just one day dancing at my son's wedding, but also being free from the daily pain that has "stolen my steps" and sidelined me from a more fulfilling life of service. I have been evaluated and told that I am an excellent candidate for this treatment that will truly change my life!

Unfortunately, as it is with medical breakthroughs, there is a cost and with our current financial situation, getting the healing and restoration that I need is frankly - out of reach. That is why I am finally taking the leap to ask you for help. This is not something that I would normally do. Normally, I would just "bite the bullet", "grin and bear it" and "tough it out". But, I'm so tired and worn out and this treatment would make the difference between being pain-free and feeling useful again or... waiting out the rest of my years - wheelchair bound.

I'm not ready to give up.

I hope you will prayerfully consider standing with me so I can finally walk without pain and continue to serve those whom I've served these many years. Please help. Whatever God prompts you to give - any amount is so appreciated.

Bless you.

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