Our Next Step is Adoption

Hi, we’re Nathan and Niki, and we’re on a journey to grow our family through adoption.

After years of walking through heartbreak—15 pregnancies, 13 losses, and one son who lived for just over an hour—we believe God is calling us into something redemptive and beautiful: to become parents again through adoption.

Adoption is a calling that lives deep in our hearts, but it also comes with real and significant financial cost. From agency fees and legal expenses to travel, counseling, and post-placement care, the full adoption process can total around $50,000. It’s overwhelming, but we believe that where God calls, He provides—often through the love and generosity of others.

We are preparing everything we can—our hearts, our home, and our faith. But we also know this is a journey we’re not meant to walk alone. This is where we humbly ask for your help.

Your support—whether it’s through prayer, financial giving, or simply sharing our story—helps us take the next step toward bringing our child home. Every dollar raised goes directly toward adoption expenses:

💙 Home study & legal requirements

✈️ Travel and placement fees

📋 Agency & post-placement services

🍼 Preparing a safe and loving home

We’ve also launched a YouTube channel, “Waiting for You: An Adoption Journey,” to share this story from a dad’s perspective. It’s a space where we can document the real moments, connect with others, and one day, show our child just how deeply they were loved—even before they were in our arms.

If you feel led to give, share, or pray—we are deeply grateful. You’re not just supporting an adoption… you’re helping write a legacy of hope, healing, and unconditional love.

With all our hearts,

Nathan & Niki