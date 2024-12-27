Help a Veteran Rebuild After Wage Theft

My name is George D. Burdette Jr., and I never thought I’d be in a position to write something like this. As a combat veteran and a hardworking professional, I’ve dedicated my life to service and building a better future. But today, I find myself at rock bottom due to the devastating actions of a former employer.

Despite repeated assurances, my employer withheld wages I rightfully earned. Their failure to honor this basic obligation set off a chain of events that led to my eviction. Without the means to pay rent, I will lose my home, my belongings, and, worst of all, my sense of security. This Christmas season, instead of enjoying a time of joy and reflection, I am battling homelessness, hunger, and the harsh realities of survival without shelter.

Being evicted doesn’t just take away a roof over your head—it leaves a permanent scar on your record, making it almost impossible to rebuild. For me, it’s also a psychological burden. I trusted my employer to do what was right, but instead, I was met with betrayal. As someone who has fought for this country, I now find myself fighting another battle—a fight to regain my dignity and rebuild my life from nothing.





Losing my belongings won't just be a financial blow. Those items represented years of memories and the foundation of my life. And now, as I face this uphill struggle, I carry the physical toll of hunger and sleeplessness, a reminder of how far I’ve fallen.

This isn’t just my story—it’s a story of accountability. Wage theft impacts not only individuals but the trust that binds employers and employees. I am sharing my experience to shed light on this injustice and seek help to restore what was unjustly taken from me.

I humbly ask for your support to help me secure food, shelter, and the resources I need to rebuild my life. No veteran or hardworking individual should ever face this kind of betrayal and hardship. Your contribution, no matter the size, will help me take steps toward healing, stability, and justice.

Thank you for reading my story and for standing with me during this incredibly difficult time.

How You Can Help

Donate: Any amount helps me move closer to regaining stability.

Share: Please share this campaign to spread awareness.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and belief in justice.





George D. Burdette Jr.