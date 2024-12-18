Campaign Image

Help for WNC Volunteers

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by David Hiatt

Campaign funds will be received by David Hiatt

Help for WNC Volunteers

All of the volunteers that we are associated with have little to no income available. The donations that come in are donated for WNC. Everyone that we are associated with uses those funds for WNC and not for themselves. Many are struggling financially due to vehicle repairs and such. Many have had to leave due to financial hardship. These funds will only go towards helping the volunteers. Fuel alone is an huge cost. All records will be kept and are tax deductible.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

KeyAdventures
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo