Vlasek Pump Co Flood Assistance

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $27,210
Campaign funds will be received by Shaleah Hill
We’ve created this funding page in response to the devastating flooding that occurred on July 4th. Vlasek Pump, located at 654 Hwy-39, just across from the Guadalupe River, has suffered a total loss. Our warehouse, office building, equipment, service vehicles, and nearly everything essential to our operations have been destroyed. This page is the best way for those who want to help us get back on our feet to make a contribution.
Our company owns five water systems, three of which are directly impacted and in need of immediate restoration. We also service personal water wells and septic systems throughout the community. These donations will allow us to jumpstart our operations and get our crews back to work as soon as possible.
Our hearts go out to all those who have suffered the unimaginable loss of a family member or friend. While we can’t compare our challenges to that kind of pain, we’re striving to remain optimistic and trust in God during this incredibly difficult time.
Isaiah 41:10 “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
Bless you. Prayers for all.
Prayers
Grateful for your family!
Praying for the willing and able to help🤍
Praying for strength and mercy for y’all.
We love you all and are praying for you! Stay strong!
So sorry this happened, you all are an awesome family and I’m appreciative to have you all as Hunt neighbors.
Tanya and myself are praying for you all.
Bless you and all the family in Texas!! With much love and prayer...
July 17th, 2025
