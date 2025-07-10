Vlasek Pump Co Flood Assistance

We’ve created this funding page in response to the devastating flooding that occurred on July 4th. Vlasek Pump, located at 654 Hwy-39, just across from the Guadalupe River, has suffered a total loss. Our warehouse, office building, equipment, service vehicles, and nearly everything essential to our operations have been destroyed. This page is the best way for those who want to help us get back on our feet to make a contribution.

Our company owns five water systems, three of which are directly impacted and in need of immediate restoration. We also service personal water wells and septic systems throughout the community. These donations will allow us to jumpstart our operations and get our crews back to work as soon as possible.

Our hearts go out to all those who have suffered the unimaginable loss of a family member or friend. While we can’t compare our challenges to that kind of pain, we’re striving to remain optimistic and trust in God during this incredibly difficult time.