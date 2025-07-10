Campaign Image
Vlasek Pump Co Flood Assistance

 USD $50,000

 USD $27,210

Campaign created by Shaleah Hill

Campaign funds will be received by Shaleah Hill

We’ve created this funding page in response to the devastating flooding that occurred on July 4th. Vlasek Pump, located at 654 Hwy-39, just across from the Guadalupe River, has suffered a total loss. Our warehouse, office building, equipment, service vehicles, and nearly everything essential to our operations have been destroyed. This page is the best way for those who want to help us get back on our feet to make a contribution.

Our company owns five water systems, three of which are directly impacted and in need of immediate restoration. We also service personal water wells and septic systems throughout the community. These donations will allow us to jumpstart our operations and get our crews back to work as soon as possible.

Our hearts go out to all those who have suffered the unimaginable loss of a family member or friend. While we can’t compare our challenges to that kind of pain, we’re striving to remain optimistic and trust in God during this incredibly difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15000.00 USD
2 hours ago

Isaiah 41:10 “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Robert Gwinn
$ 100.00 USD
11 hours ago

Collier Family
$ 300.00 USD
1 day ago

Jim and Edee Dunn
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Mandi
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Bless you. Prayers for all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 days ago

Kathy McKaskle
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Prayers

Sarah Riggs
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Hassenflus
$ 500.00 USD
3 days ago

Grateful for your family!

Emily Bates
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for the willing and able to help🤍

Reagan and Dawn Schaupp
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for strength and mercy for y’all.

Rob
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Darren and Cindi Schaupp
$ 500.00 USD
3 days ago

We love you all and are praying for you! Stay strong!

Marrett Howard
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Jen and Rob Mitchell
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

So sorry this happened, you all are an awesome family and I’m appreciative to have you all as Hunt neighbors.

Brandon Davenport
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Tanya and myself are praying for you all.

Debbie DeCuir
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Jonathan and Michelle
$ 500.00 USD
6 days ago

Bless you and all the family in Texas!! With much love and prayer...

Updates

Update #2

July 17th, 2025

Update #1

July 17th, 2025

Update Update #1 Image

