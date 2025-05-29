Justice for Seabron Family

Our Story

On November 16, 2024, our lives changed forever. Our 10-week-old daughter, Jirah, was taken from us after a tragic misunderstanding: one that could have been avoided if doctors had simply looked at the medical evidence. Even after proof of her bone fragility, we were forced into a months-long battle to get her back.

Jirah was born on September 7, 2024, weighing 6 pounds. As a first-time mother, I, Alandria, was exclusively pumping because she struggled to latch due to a severe lip tie. I was producing 50–70 ounces of milk per day, which made it difficult for her to gain weight, so our pediatrician suggested we adjust her feedings. We followed every medical recommendation and never imagined that our efforts to support her health would one day be used against us.

On November 13, we visited a lactation consultant. With the help of a nipple guard, Jirah latched easily for the first time. I was instructed to stop pumping to reduce my milk supply. Three days later, while breastfeeding, Jirah choked during a sudden letdown, I moved her and she went back to sleep. When we went to get her ready for bed, we noticed her left arm was limp, and we rushed her to Dallas Children’s Hospital. Mind you, she did not cry even when we noticed her arm was limp, nor did she cry until she received an x-ray, nor did she cry after she was given back to me while we waited in the hospital.

The Nightmare Begins

At the hospital, doctors found a fractured humerus. They also claimed she had multiple healing rib fractures, something we would have never known. Instead of investigating, they accused us of abuse.

Her bloodwork, however, told another story:

Vitamin D: 8.5 (severely deficient)

8.5 (severely deficient) Alkaline Phosphatase: 1,153 (extremely high)

1,153 (extremely high) Parathyroid Hormone: 110 (abnormally high)

110 (abnormally high) Total Bilirubin: 2.7





These results all pointed to a bone disorder or metabolic issue. But the doctors ignored them, stating “labs don’t explain fractures.” They called CPS and the police without further evaluation. We were not allowed to take Jirah home. She was taken into state custody.

To make matters worse, the affidavit used against us falsely claimed Jirah had a brain bleed - a subdural hematoma. The doctor who made that claim later admitted in court that it was not true.

The Fight for Justice

We immediately searched for a second opinion. Less than a week later, Scottish Rite refused to even take her out of carseat to examine her. Then, later told the CPS investigator that it was "definitely abuse," but our pediatrician was alarmed by the lab results, and referred us to an endocrinologist, who:

Diagnosed Neonatal Nutritional Rickets

Confirmed bone fragility consistent with her lab work





Despite clear medical evidence, CPS refused to drop the case. Then, on November 25, I was arrested and charged with Injury to a Child – Neglect, simply because I couldn’t explain fractures I didn’t cause.

We hired a lawyer for our CPS Case. She fought tirelessly. We brought in medical experts—including a pediatric radiologist and a child abuse pediatrician, both testified:

Jirah’s fractures did not match a pattern of abuse

match a pattern of abuse Several ribs were skipped , ruling out squeezing

, ruling out squeezing A fractured first rib , which is not associated with abuse

, which is not associated with abuse Her labs clearly indicated severe bone fragility





Victory—and A New Battle

On March 25, 2025, after months of separation, the judge ruled that the findings were unsubstantiated, and Jirah was finally allowed to come home the next day.

But the nightmare isn't over.

On Friday, May 16, 2025, I was indicted on felony charges despite all of the evidence and the judge’s ruling. We are now preparing for a criminal trial where I will have to defend myself again for something I didn’t do.

We’re still paying off the debt from our CPS attorney and medical experts, and now we must raise funds for my criminal defense attorney, who may require up to $40,000 upfront for trial.

Why We Need Your Help

We are innocent. The medical evidence proves it. But the legal system is slow to admit mistakes.

We need help to:

Pay our criminal defense attorney

Cover expert witness fees

Continue fighting to clear my name

This situation has taken an emotional and financial toll. We’ve missed milestones, faced public shame, and fought for basic parental rights. Now we need your help to finish the fight.

How You Can Help

Donate – Every gift, no matter the size, brings us closer to justice. Share our story – Help us raise awareness about misdiagnosis and wrongful accusations. Pray – Your faith and encouragement give us strength daily.

With your support, we believe this will end in truth, justice, and healing, for our family and for others who are quietly suffering.

#jirahstrong

CashApp: $ANSeabron

Zelle: alandriafreeman@outlook.com

With gratitude,

Alandria & Quentin Seabron