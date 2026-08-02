Visit my (US Army Soldier) Daughter in Poland.

Hello! My name is Georgia. I am a disabled widow and Mom of 3. My ONLY daughter just turned 21 and she is currently stationed in Poland 🇵🇱 and I’d love to do a surprise visit to Poland and see her. My disability is from a stroke that led to an aneurysm that required brain surgery. If the Lord puts in on your heart to help me along my trip to Poland journey I’d surely appreciate it. Prayers are welcome also. Thanks in advance.