Visionary Tamba’s Poultry Farm

Help Me Build a Poultry Farm and Create Opportunities in The Gambia





My name is Musa Tamba, a 23-year-old student and youth leader from The Gambia. I have always believed that young people should not wait for opportunities they should create them. That belief inspired me to start Visionary Tamba’s Fresh Poultry Farm, a project that aims to produce fresh eggs and chicken while creating employment and promoting food security in my community.

Like many young people in my country, I have faced significant financial challenges. Despite working hard and taking on different small jobs whenever I can, I have not been able to raise enough money to launch this business. Instead of giving up, I decided to reach out to people who believe in empowering hardworking individuals with dreams and determination.

This project is more than just a poultry farm. It is a step toward financial independence, community development, and sustainable agriculture. With your support, I will purchase day-old chicks, construct a secure poultry house, buy quality feed, provide proper vaccinations, and acquire the essential equipment needed to start operations.

As the farm grows, I plan to expand production, supply affordable poultry products to local families, and create opportunities for other young people through employment and skills development. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings this vision closer to reality.

How Your Support Will Be Used

Construct a safe and durable poultry house. Purchase healthy day-old chicks. Buy poultry feed and clean drinking equipment. Cover vaccinations and veterinary care. Purchase feeders, drinkers, and other essential farming equipment.





Why This Matters





The Gambia imports a large portion of its poultry products, making food more expensive and limiting local opportunities. By supporting this project, you are investing in local food production, youth entrepreneurship, and a future where more young people can build sustainable livelihoods.

If you are unable to donate, you can still make a huge difference by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and networks.

Thank you for believing in my dream. Together, we can build something that creates lasting impact not only for me but for my community as well.





With gratitude,

Musa Tamba

Founder, Visionary Tamba’s Fresh Poultry Farm



