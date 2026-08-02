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Vision Care Support for Madame Dorine

Goal$1,050 CAD
Raised$100 CAD

Fundraiser created byPhilip Caswell

Vision Care Support for Madame Dorine

My wife Dorine is struggling with her vision. Diabetes has affected her eyes, and we've been suggested a vision change process that we're hopeful about, God willing.


Diabetes can damage the tiny blood vessels in the eyes, leading to serious vision problems or even blindness if left untreated. Whether it's diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, glaucoma, or blurred vision, we're committed to staying on top of her medical and vision needs.


Her diabetes has been well controlled through exercise and a healthy blood sugar control diet that we monitor carefully. Now we're asking for support to help cover the costs of the vision care she needs.


Thank you for standing with us and Dorine during this time. Your support means so much to our family.


Our daughter Junny has been researching and proposing medical options, both natural and RX. As she says, funds are being raised to help purchase medication for Mama, as the medication is quite expensive. I was told that these medications are necessary to help her get better and stabilize her condition.

As a strong family, we all love Dorine (mama) and yearn for her healing.


For myself, MS over 25+ has had effect and I FULLY recognize all health factors are crucial to give to Jesus while being guided by his will.

Literally watching Dorine to require a balanced arm and hand is scary as I understand balance and all dexterity needs.


A multitude of family, friends, from children to elders have visited and prayed with and for teacher Madame Dorine. An impact in many lives she has definitely made.


We will continue to pray and your involvement is more than just appreciated.


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