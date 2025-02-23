Virginia's Hope for Healing

Two weeks ago, I went out of my comfort zone, and I shared about our financial needs due to Virginia’s healthcare costs. I was absolutely blown away and will be FOREVER GRATEFUL for those that then chipped in to get Virginia registered with her new PANDAS doctor ❤️

Well, since then…our needs have gone UP. On Thursday, Jeremiah and Virginia were hit by a drunk driver, and our van is TOTALED.

When I arrived on scene to the car accident, I couldn’t help but notice the hedge of protection around Jeremiah’s and Virginia’s seats. 🙌 They could have been horribly hurt, but instead they were PROTECTED!

And the next thing that happened was the Lord gave me PEACE about the van. He even gave me faith that He will provide and excitement that He will turn this for GOOD!

I do not yet know HOW He will do this, but I know that He will.

Jeremiah and Virginia were on their way to deliver a meal and small gift to another church family that recently had a devastating car accident. Inside the small gift, I had written a passage that has been on my heart for several weeks.

As I was praying this weekend about what to do, I was reminded of the passage that I had written for my friend:

“But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”

This verse has given ME the confidence to BOAST in MY WEAKNESS.

After years of avoiding a “Go Fund Me Page” for Virginia, we finally feel called to start one.

We’ve been paying her medical bills, but it’s been at the cost of everything else. Jeremiah and I are BOTH in need of a vehicle.

And I know this isn’t a need, but I would love to be able to finish Jeremiah’s office space since he works from home and a therapy space for Virginia in our home.

I’ve been praying about what to make our “goal”, and we don’t really have one. Whether we get a small amount of help or the entire $50,000 back that we’ve spent on her, we trust that it’s the Lord’s perfect provision for what we truly need.

I look forward to seeing HIS POWER made PERFECT in our weakness and hope that He uses this to show OTHERS how AMAZING He is!