Village Scoop Recovery Fund Chimney Rock

When Helene devastated Chimney Rock, NC in September, 2024, Village Scoop ice cream shop was a total loss - crushed by the flood and washed into the lake over a mile away.

Nine months later, this locally famous business is starting over in a new location in Chimney Rock. Donations will help cover expenses related to completely new equipment, supplies, and inventory, hiring back employees who lost their jobs after the storm, and other reopening expenses. Thank you for helping us come back!