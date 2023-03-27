Vietnam Vet (TET 68') Lost his car

I am Edward Mennig, a Vietnam Veteran, TET 68' DaNang, Vietnam

Years ago I wrote 'A Solder's Prayer' in honor of my high school friend, PFC Edrick Kenneth Stevens, 173rd Airborne, killed in action November 6,1967, at Kontum. Edrick was just a PFC, 'a little nobody' in the grand scheme of things - like the millions of men and women history has sacrificed on the altars of war.. I have shared that prayer with new friends and associates through the years (as I committed to Edrick 'in my heart' to do) that is why I am sharing it with you now, because nobody who as given EVERYTHING should be forgotten.





What happened:

On July 20, 2026, in Las Vegas (where afternoon heat reached 107 F) my vehicle was impounded, leaving me without transportation, 500 miles from my home in northeastern Arizona. I am currently out of work, staying through the kindness of someone I am estranged from, and grateful for the temporary use of an older family car for essential errands, although it is not mine, and can't be a long term answer.

I have a court hearing October 10th that I must attend. and everything that anchors me, my home and life is 500 miles away! I need to make at least a couple of trips back and forth to take care of business on both ends of this situation, Las Vegas and my homestead in NE Arizona. At today's prices, gas along will run $150 per one way trip.





The Goal: $5,000

Purpose Amount

Travel expenses back and forth twice (4 x $150) $600

Basic living needs (food, phone, essentials) $500

A modest, dependable used vehicle $3,500

Contingency $400

(I don't have any idea what I might find for $3,500 but

I am a good shopper and I will keep you informed.)





God forgive me for I am a PROUD MAN but I need a hand! This is really a strange situation for me. I am such an independent rebel, I accept no benefits or privileges from the State or Federal Governments, that means no SS, no Medicare, no VA benefits. That's right, it means if I don't make it I haven't got it! Well that means right now I aint got it! (I know aint, isn't a word but you get the picture!)





I have been sharing 'A Soldier's Prayer' for decades in my own 'pitiful little way' but I just realized what a fantastic opportunity this is to share Edrick's sacrifice! I would have never dreamed of such a thing. Listen, I understand you may not be able or willing to support my fundraising campaign at this time, and I can accept that but please don't let my short comings impact Edrick's sacrifice, share the prayer!





NOTE: I have always regarded it as a prayer for all soldiers, friend and foe, Jew and Gentile, Hindu and Buddhist, Christians and those who have no faith at all, because, in the foxhole prayer belongs to everyone! "There are no atheists in foxholes.."





A Soldier's Prayer

O God, as I stand at the precipice of battle, I pray that your strength might infuse my very soul. May the fear that grips my sinew not deter me from my sacred duty. May the pains of training now be a soothing ointment to melt away my fears and allow me to function as one with my brothers-in-arms. Do not allow me to falter at the breech. Give me strength, O God, that I may support my brethren and with honor and valor move ever forward into the fray.





As for those who may die by my hand this day, O God, I pray that it will not be with hatred that I return them to your bosom but with the knowledge that their blood does mingle with that of my brethren, as it soaks into this sacred soil, to water the seeds of peace, the peace for which all soldiers pray. May mankind soon honor all lives sacrificed on the alters of war and accept peace.





If I should fall this day, O God, I have but one prayer, may I be the last soldier to ever die on the field of battle.





SP5 Edward A. Mennig, DaNang, Vietnam 1968 in honor of my friend PFC Edrick Kenneth Stevens, 173rd Airborne, KIA 11-6-67, Kontum, Vietnam





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