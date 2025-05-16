Campaign Image

Help Rebuild Victor's Home!

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Leonard Bryant

Help Rebuild Victor's Home!

Victor Hobbs, a beloved member of the Freeport community, lost everything when his home caught fire. His family needs your help to recover from this tragedy. Let's come together to support Victor and his family in their time of need. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will go a long way in helping them rebuild their lives.

Recent Donations
Berta Bivens
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

My prayers go up for you Victor. God will provide 🙏🏽❤️

Brenda Harlen
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are keeping you and your family in our prayers Victor. Much love to you ❤️

