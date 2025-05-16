Help Rebuild Victor's Home!

Raised:
USD $200
Victor Hobbs, a beloved member of the Freeport community, lost everything when his home caught fire. His family needs your help to recover from this tragedy. Let's come together to support Victor and his family in their time of need. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will go a long way in helping them rebuild their lives.
My prayers go up for you Victor. God will provide 🙏🏽❤️
We are keeping you and your family in our prayers Victor. Much love to you ❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.