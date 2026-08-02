Victim of Domestic Abuse

I'm raising money to help me start over after leaving a mentally and physically abusive relationship. The hardest part was getting out, now I need the space and place to heal.





I've experienced real physical harm. My front tooth is cracked and I want to have it fixed before it breaks completely. I've also lost chunks of hair from the abuse I endured.





Right now, I'm focused on rebuilding. This fundraiser will help me cover the costs of dental care and the basics I need as I move forward. Your support would mean so much as I take this next step toward healing and safety.