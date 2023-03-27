Victim After 23 months Wrongful Federal Detention

They Called Me a National Security Threat. They Were Wrong. After 23 Months in Federal Jail, My Life Is Destroyed - And Now I Have a Liver Virus From Prison Food.





My name is Fadi Nammas. I am 45 years old, from Jordan. On July 2, 2024, HSI agents came and arrested me. They looked at me like I was a terrorist. They said I violated US national security laws.





I told them from day one: I am innocent. There is a license exception. Please check.





No one checked for 23 MONTHS.





For 23 months, I lived in a federal cage. 23 months watching my life die.





In detention, medical care was a nightmare. I begged for help for high blood pressure, my heart pounding, I couldn't breathe. They gave me nothing or wrong pills late. My teeth rotted from no dental care - severe infection, I couldn't sleep or eat for months.





The food was rotten, expired, unclean. We complained. No one cared.





Weeks after my release, I went for a blood test because I felt yellow, tired, with severe stomach pain. The doctor told me: You have a liver virus. Likely from contaminated food and unhygienic conditions in detention.





Now I have a liver virus and I have NO treatment, NO insurance, NO money to treat it. The same Government that wrongly jailed me gave me a virus inside their jail.





While I was inside, everything collapsed.





I Googled my name - I am everywhere as a national security criminal. My future is destroyed. No employer will hire me when they Google me. My wife filed for divorce from shame. I lost her. I lost my dog, my best friend for 7 years. I lost my job, my apartment, my savings.





On May 6, 2026, Government interviewed ONE witness. ONE witness after 23 months. He confirmed what I said on day one.





On May 8, 2026, in Dkt 84, Government admitted: "evidence does not rise to level to prove beyond reasonable doubt."





On May 20, 2026, Chief Judge Renee Marie Bumb dismissed my case 1:24-cr-00726-RMB-1. She said Rule 48 is not a rubber stamp.





I walked out with the clothes I was arrested in. No money. No family. No health. And now a liver virus.





TODAY I AM TRAPPED:





I have NO work permit (EAD). If I work to buy food and liver medicine, I violate INA 274A, ICE can arrest me again and destroy my FTCA claim.





So I have ZERO income. No SNAP. No Medicaid.





WHAT YOUR DONATION DOES - YOU SAVE MY LIFE:





$20 = blood pressure medicine - keeps me from stroke

$50 = bus fare to immigration court and clinics

$100 = food for 2 weeks so I don't starve while following the law

$300 = emergency tooth extraction - infection, cannot sleep

$500 = liver virus lab tests and doctor visit - I need to know how bad it is

$1000 = liver treatment + psychological evaluation for PTSD - I have nightmares every night I am back in that cell. I wake up shaking. I hear sirens and panic ICE is coming.





I filed FTCA claim but it takes 1-2 years. Government says wait again.





I lost my wife, my dog, my job, my health, and now my liver, because one agent failed to check one license exception. My name is still ruined on Google as a threat to America, even though a federal Chief Judge dismissed my case.





Please help me get treatment for this liver virus and survive with dignity.





Even $10 shows me someone believes I am not a criminal.





If you cannot donate, please share.





Thank you from a broken man trying to live again.





Fadi Nammas

Newark, NJ - 973-392-7719 - A# A233367512





Proof:

Dismissal Order Dkt 87 signed by Judge Bumb,

Dkt 84 Government admission,

Medical records/ liver test results.