Veterinary Care for Nova Rain

Nova Rain came to us from being homeless. We were told she is partially blind and partially deaf. She needs to be checked out by a vet to make sure she has the care she needs.





We've reached out to local and other rescues and special needs facilities, but either they are full to the max or don't have access to the resources that she will need. We're committed to keeping her with us and making sure she has a safe place to go.





Your support will help us cover the cost of her veterinary evaluation and care. Thank you for standing with Nova Rain.