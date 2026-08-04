Veterans' Patriot Band Fundraiser

Parents, Veterans' Memorial High School "Patriot Band" Students Need Help.

$45,000.00 Was Cut From The "Patriot Band" Budget. The "Patriot Band Students" Need To Raise $600 Dollars Each, For Their Uniforms And Equipment.





Support Our "Patriot Band Student" #TaterTati; With A Donation Of $25, $10, $15, $50, or $100 Dollars. This Is Tati's First Year With The Veterans' "Patriot Band", And She Will Be Playing Bass #1 In The Marching Band.





August 8th, 2026 Is Patriot Parents Days! Come Out And Enjoy Patriot Band Music.