Veteran newly wed seeking financial assistance for

Newly wed Army veteran is seeking help to fund the best honeymoon ever for his new bride. As a disabled veteran money is tight and I'd love to give her the best honeymoon possible. We have been together 17 years and married for 2 weeks now, her dream is a Caribbean cruise Please help me achieve my goal here. We greatly appreciate any contribution and help from our community and may God greatly bless those who help. We rely on prayer and know that our father Jehova Jireh God will provide. THANK YOU.