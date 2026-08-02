He served 11yrs (3x deploys) he now needs a HOME!!

Brian server his country for 11 years in the US Army (5 yrs as a missile tech NCO and 6 as Infantry Officer). He has several medical conditions (physical and psychological) that he battles with daily. It is a struggle to just life a normal life. He currently is living in an RV, even though he is not technically homeless, he needs a house to call his home. He deserves his own place that will not leak when it rains or freeze up when it gets cold! Please help raise enough money so that we can help him get what he deserves. We will assist him in getting the proper lease, in a safe neighborhood, with a long-term contract, or if this gets enough views we may be able to purchase him his own property so he never has to worry about shelter again! Wouldn't that be amazing? Let's do this thing GIVESENDGO! 10% goes back to GIVESENDGO by the way! Thank you, and God Bless!