Veteran Father's Emergency Legal Health Fund

" My name is Anthony, and I am a proud United States veteran and an early retired father navigating an immediate, urgent family transition in north Texas. I took my oath of service one month before graduating from high school, and that commitment to discipline and protection has guided my entire life as a father.

Following a sudden, forced relocation order, I am currently establishing a completely new, stable residential base from the ground up to ensure my minor children have the secure, peaceful, inconsistent environment they deserve. Managing. This rapid transition directly from my vehicle is an incredibly heavy physical and financial burden, made far more complex as I manage multiple serious chronic health conditions-- including myositis, a hard condition, high blood pressure, diabetes and optic nerve damage.

I do not come from a place of family wealth, and asking for help is the hardest thing I have ever had to do. Every single dollar raised through this campaign will go directly towards securing a stable roof, managing immediate emergency Transit costs, and ensuring my health, tracking and families rights remain fully protected during this critical window. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my link. Your support provides the immediate lifeline. A veteran father needs to find solid ground. Thank you and God bless."