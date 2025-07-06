Vet in Need

Helping a Hero: Restoring Independence for a Navy Veteran

He served our country with honor and pride. Now, he needs our help to live with dignity in his own home.

Phil "Pride" Campbell, a proud veteran of the United States Navy, has recently faced a life-altering challenge. After a necessary amputation of his leg above the knee, Phil is navigating a new reality. While his spirit remains unshaken, his home has become a daily obstacle course, stripping away the independence he fought to protect.

Phil lives in a two-story house, but the upstairs bathroom and shower are now completely inaccessible to him. Imagine the daily struggle and loss of privacy of not being able to take a shower when you need one. While there is a small bathroom on the main floor, his wheelchair cannot fit through the doorway.

This is more than an inconvenience; it's a constant, daily reminder of his limitations. It's a barrier to his basic needs and his sense of self-reliance.

Here’s How We Can Make a Difference:

We have a straightforward mission: to give back to a man who has given so much. By raising funds, we can make the necessary modifications to Phil's home, including:

Widening the downstairs bathroom doorway to allow for wheelchair access.

Installing a new, accessible shower on the main floor.

Adding safety grab bars in the bathroom to ensure his mobility and prevent falls.

These are not luxuries; they are essential modifications that will restore Phil's independence and dramatically improve his quality of life. It’s about giving him the freedom to navigate his own home safely and with dignity.

Let's rally together for a true American hero. Your contribution, no matter the size, will directly help Phil reclaim his independence and provide a safe, accessible space for him to heal and thrive.

Please donate today and share this campaign with your friends and family. Let's show Phil "Pride" Campbell that his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Thank you for your support.