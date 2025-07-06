Vet in Need

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,035
Helping a Hero: Restoring Independence for a Navy Veteran
He served our country with honor and pride. Now, he needs our help to live with dignity in his own home.
Phil "Pride" Campbell, a proud veteran of the United States Navy, has recently faced a life-altering challenge. After a necessary amputation of his leg above the knee, Phil is navigating a new reality. While his spirit remains unshaken, his home has become a daily obstacle course, stripping away the independence he fought to protect.
Phil lives in a two-story house, but the upstairs bathroom and shower are now completely inaccessible to him. Imagine the daily struggle and loss of privacy of not being able to take a shower when you need one. While there is a small bathroom on the main floor, his wheelchair cannot fit through the doorway.
This is more than an inconvenience; it's a constant, daily reminder of his limitations. It's a barrier to his basic needs and his sense of self-reliance.
Here’s How We Can Make a Difference:
We have a straightforward mission: to give back to a man who has given so much. By raising funds, we can make the necessary modifications to Phil's home, including:
Widening the downstairs bathroom doorway to allow for wheelchair access.
Installing a new, accessible shower on the main floor.
Adding safety grab bars in the bathroom to ensure his mobility and prevent falls.
These are not luxuries; they are essential modifications that will restore Phil's independence and dramatically improve his quality of life. It’s about giving him the freedom to navigate his own home safely and with dignity.
Let's rally together for a true American hero. Your contribution, no matter the size, will directly help Phil reclaim his independence and provide a safe, accessible space for him to heal and thrive.
Please donate today and share this campaign with your friends and family. Let's show Phil "Pride" Campbell that his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Thank you for your support.
Get better soon dude.
Get better buddy
Crichton!!!
I see this as an investment!
We got you brother. 1 day at a time. When you're down just think of what you would tell me if things were reversed. Love ya man. Ps you will never be a better driver then me.
we all love you
Get well soon brother!
July 6th, 2025
We are so incredibly grateful for the continued generosity and support you have all shown for Pride. Because of your kindness, we have now raised $2,985! Every single donation is a testament to the amazing community that has rallied around this cause, and it means the world to us.
Many of you have reached out asking how you can help even more. Truly, one of the most powerful things you can do is share the campaign link with your friends, family, and social networks. Every share brings new eyes to this important mission.
Everything helps, whether it's a donation or simply spreading the word. We truly couldn't have asked for a better man to support. Thank you for helping us give Pride the dignity and independence he deserves.
July 2nd, 2025
Wow! We are absolutely blown away by the incredible generosity shown in less than 24 hours. Thanks to you, we have already raised $2,210 for Phil "Pride" Campbell!
When we set the initial goal of $5,000, we were hopeful it would be an attainable starting point. The truth is, the full cost of the necessary modifications to make Pride's home safely accessible will be significantly more than that. Seeing this amazing initial response gives us so much hope that we can truly get him everything he needs.
Every single donation and every share of the campaign link is making a huge difference. We are deeply grateful to each and every one of you for stepping up to help a fellow American hero. Your support is a powerful reminder of the good in the world.
Please continue to share this campaign with your friends and family. Let's keep this incredible momentum going and give Pride back the independence he so richly deserves.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
