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Growing Verdes Pastos

Goal€100,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byRebecca Millar

Fundraiser funds will be received by Asociación Verdes Pastos

Growing Verdes Pastos

In the Canary Islands, thanks to missionaries in the past, there are now quite a few evangelical churches. But these churches need help and support in maturing future leaders and to continue the good work began in individuals and communities.

We are a group of local believers who have been serving many years in the Evangelical Church in Santa Cruz in Tenerife. Most of our service has been in the organisation of youth camps and adult retreats for the members of our church and sister churches but we see a greater need in this secular culture where believers are constantly side-lined by busy lives and worldly desires. 

Our aim is to create a physical venue where Christians from every walk of life can come to disconnect from the world around them and reconnect with God. In addition to what they experience in church, we wish to offer them ways to achieve maturity in Christ, such as one-on-one discipleship, the fomenting of simple spiritual disciplines, small groups, Bible studies, and also larger scale seminars or workshops with invited speakers.

A main focus of the venue will also be the hosting and organising of summer camps for any interested churches. Throughout the years it has been difficult to constantly find suitable venues for large summer camps without the church spending large sums of money or the attendees being put off by high prices. We wish to pay a chosen couple to run the venue, make it profitable and be able to provide churches with an ever-accessible and inexpensive place to hold their camps. Our desire is to create a dynamic and interesting space, connected and filled with God-glorifying nature to allow the believer to 'go to the mountain to pray' as Jesus did but also have a variety of different options for staying the night. For large camps we will provide bunk rooms but for more intimate retreats or individual stays, our wish is to have more luxuriously prepared rooms to allow for rest and privacy.

To make this venue self-funding we have come up with various ideas for making an income, such as the renting of spaces to any interested party when not in use by the Church (think rural tourism), on-site small-scale agriculture, the selling of bible-study products etc to help the spiritual growth of believers, among other things. 

We need initial funds to purchase a suitable property and begin work. Tenerife is a small island and land is limited but we feel if we can make a good investment now, this could be a strong ministry and great help to churches for hundreds of years to come. 

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