Please Help Vera Get Critical Medical Care

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,200
Total Raised:
USD $925
Raised this month:
USD $850
Campaign funds will be received by Dennis Dormady
Vera Dormady has spent her life caring for others—with compassion, creativity, and strength. She’s been a ballerina, a chef, and a veterinary technician—always putting love into everything she did, whether it was cooking a meal, healing an animal, or performing on stage.
Now at 73, Vera is facing the most difficult challenge of her life.
She has lived with multiple autoimmune diseases for decades, including Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)—a rare, chronic liver disease not caused by alcohol. She is now in Stage 4 liver failure, and heartbreakingly, not a candidate for a transplant.
As PBC has progressed, Vera developed Hepatic Encephalopathy, a serious neurological complication that causes brain fog, memory problems, and emotional instability. Some days she struggles to find words. Other days, it feels like her mind is fighting to stay clear.
To make things even harder, Vera has extreme sensitivities and allergies to many medications, meaning most of the traditional treatments that might help simply aren’t safe for her. Doctors often say, “There’s nothing more we can do.”
But there is something that can help—functional medicine.
Functional medicine doctors work to treat the whole person, not just symptoms. They dig deeper to find the root causes of illness and create customized treatments—the kind of individualized care Vera desperately needs, especially given her complex condition and medication sensitivities.
Unfortunately, Medicare doesn’t cover functional medicine. It’s entirely out of pocket—and the cost is far more than we can handle on our own. And of course, travelling to some places can be pricey, even at coach fares.
Why We’re Asking for Help
Vera is a woman of deep faith. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 2013, and her greatest joy has always been serving others—especially in her church community. Not being able to help others right now hurts her heart more than anything.
We're raising funds to help Vera:
This is about giving Vera a chance—a chance for clarity, for relief, for healing, and for hope.
Every donation, no matter how small, brings us closer to that. And if you can’t give, please consider sharing this campaign or lifting Vera up in prayer.
And as a Thank You as well, I'd like to share a song Vera was able to put together: My Song: Guiding Light
From the bottom of our hearts: thank you.
With faith and gratitude,
Dennis Dormady & Family
“But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds, declares the Lord.” – Jeremiah 30:17
Sending prayers
Sending to you both healing vibrations of love energy generated from the highest sources. Open your hearts to receive healing hope. We love you. Di
"Thank you so much! We've started seeing a functional care practitioner and he's been awesome! " By Dennis Dormady
Hope this helps. Sending love and prayers to you both. 🙏🏼🤍
"Thank you so much! Your gift will help her to see someone with a functional medicine background, treating her as a whole person!" By Dennis Dormady
God bless and always look ahead
We are praying for you. I know my donation isn't much but I wanted to help you in anyway I could. I pray you will be able to get the treatment you desperately need. I also pray others will help too.
"Thank you, Pam! We so appreciate your gift. We know it will be of help as Vera starts this next "medical journey" And thank you for the prayers!" By Dennis Dormady
July 11th, 2025
Just want to thank you both for your help!
As an update, your funds helped with the first appointment with a specialist in gut/brain connection, initial consultation and testing with a followup next week!
Thank you!
Dennis & Vera
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.