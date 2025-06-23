Please Help Vera Get Critical Medical Care

Vera Dormady has spent her life caring for others—with compassion, creativity, and strength. She’s been a ballerina, a chef, and a veterinary technician—always putting love into everything she did, whether it was cooking a meal, healing an animal, or performing on stage.

Now at 73, Vera is facing the most difficult challenge of her life.

She has lived with multiple autoimmune diseases for decades, including Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)—a rare, chronic liver disease not caused by alcohol. She is now in Stage 4 liver failure, and heartbreakingly, not a candidate for a transplant.

As PBC has progressed, Vera developed Hepatic Encephalopathy, a serious neurological complication that causes brain fog, memory problems, and emotional instability. Some days she struggles to find words. Other days, it feels like her mind is fighting to stay clear.

To make things even harder, Vera has extreme sensitivities and allergies to many medications, meaning most of the traditional treatments that might help simply aren’t safe for her. Doctors often say, “There’s nothing more we can do.”

But there is something that can help—functional medicine.

Functional medicine doctors work to treat the whole person, not just symptoms. They dig deeper to find the root causes of illness and create customized treatments—the kind of individualized care Vera desperately needs, especially given her complex condition and medication sensitivities.

Unfortunately, Medicare doesn’t cover functional medicine. It’s entirely out of pocket—and the cost is far more than we can handle on our own. And of course, travelling to some places can be pricey, even at coach fares.

Why We’re Asking for Help

Vera is a woman of deep faith. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 2013, and her greatest joy has always been serving others—especially in her church community. Not being able to help others right now hurts her heart more than anything.

We're raising funds to help Vera:

Consult with a functional medicine specialist

Complete advanced testing and diagnostics

Access natural therapies and supplements

Receive holistic treatment tailored to her body’s needs

This is about giving Vera a chance—a chance for clarity, for relief, for healing, and for hope.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us closer to that. And if you can’t give, please consider sharing this campaign or lifting Vera up in prayer.

And as a Thank You as well, I'd like to share a song Vera was able to put together: My Song: Guiding Light

From the bottom of our hearts: thank you.

With faith and gratitude,

Dennis Dormady & Family

“But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds, declares the Lord.” – Jeremiah 30:17