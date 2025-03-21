Velekes return to Rancho 3M

Located just inside the border, in the Mexican desert, Rancho 3M is an orphanage and school that serves local children by providing a safe place to grow and learn. Children are not just given an education and a home, they are also shown the love of Jesus.

Each summer, at least one member of our family travels with a team from our church to serve at Rancho 3M. Michael has gone at least a dozen times and spends most of his time at the ranch servicing the staff vehicles. Jenny is making her fourth trip this summer and plans to help prepare meals for the team as well as spend time with the children there. Ava Georgia will be helping with the VBS activities our team plans for the kids. Others on the team will be working on construction and maintenance projects at the ranch.

Each team member contributes $320 towards the budget of the trip. That money is used to purchase supplies for the construction and maintenance projects and also funds VBS for the kids and food for the team while we are there. It also allows us to give a portion back to the ranch to reimburse the extra electricity and water needed for our team while we are there.

In addition, each team member pays for their flights to and from the ranch. Flights are currently around $400 each. We will fly into El Paso Texas and then drive to the ranch from there.

Usually our family does a huge bake sale throughout the spring and summer, selling pound cakes and banana breads to help raise funds for our trip. However, this year Ava Georgia is attending high school at a local charter school and Jenny is a substitute teacher there, so we aren't able to devote as much time to baking and filling orders as we've been able to in the past.

We believe that the Lord owns the cattle on a thousand hills and He can provide the funds we need for our trip. A piece of our hearts will always be at this little ranch in Mexico and we would love to go and serve there again this summer. Will you join us in being the hands and feet of Jesus to these children by contributing to our mission fund? We would be so grateful for your support!

Michael, Jenny and Ava Georgia Veleke